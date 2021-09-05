Watch
Lafayette roars back to beat Ascension Episcopal in overtime

Posted at 10:53 PM, Sep 04, 2021
The Lafayette Lions trailed 13-7 against Ascension Episcopal at halftime. The Mighty Lions roared backed to beat the Blue Gators, 30-23, in overtime.

Click the video above to watch highlights from the game.
