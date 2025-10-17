Lafayette Renaissance Charter hosts Friday Night Live Week 7

Friday Night Live returns to Lafayette Parish for a Week 7 matchup between the Lafayette Renaissance Charter Tigers and the Welsh Greyhounds.

Join KATC, Friday, October 17, at 6 PM for special pre-game coverage from Tiger Stadium.

Our sports team will have full coverage of all Week 7 games happening in your area at 10 PM.

Friday Night Live has three more weeks of tackles, touchdowns, and victories ahead. Be sure to check KATC.com/sports and KATC.com/fridaynightlive for all your high school sports highlights.

The Church Point High Cheerleaders were named KATC's Week 6 Top Squad. Watch them show their high-flying spirit in this KATC Top Squad highlight.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel