Friday Night Live Top Squad - October 10

Church Point High Cheerleaders
FNL Top Squad - Church Point Bears - October 10
Posted

Friday Night Live Week 6 saw the Church Point Bears climb their way to a sweeping homecoming win against the Pine Prairie Panthers.

And helping them soar to victory with high-flying stunts and crowd-rousing cheers were the Church Point Cheerleaders. From the start of the game until the final second, the team brought Battling Bear spirit to the field and community. Their efforts earned them the FNL Top Squad Week 6 title.

Friday Night Live's Top Squad is sponsored by Dr. Melanie M. Fowler Orthodontic Studio.

