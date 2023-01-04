Lafayette Christian hires Hunter Landry as their new Head Coach

Lafayette Christian announced Hunter Landry as their next head coach on Tuesday.

Landry spent the last 2 years as the offensive coordinator of the Knights. In 2022, LCA averaged 41 points per game. And in the playoffs, they raised the number to around 58 points per contest.

This comes after Trev Faulk stepped down as head coach at the beginning of the month. Faulk helped guide the Knights to 4 state titles and 6 straight title game appearances. He will stay on staff as a mentor and assistant coach to continue to help the program.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel