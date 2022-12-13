JC Arceneaux resigns as Church Point head coach

Church Point head football coach J.C. Arceneaux announced his resignation on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

"Now, it is time for me to say goodbye to a job that I have loved so much," Arceneaux wrote in his resignation letter. "Some things in life are not decided by logic, but by what you feel in your heart."

Arceneaux served as the head coach of the Bears for 16 seasons and coached for 23 years total at Church Point. The Bears had six consecutive years of nine-win seasons under Arceneaux.

This comes on the heels of a 10-2 season by the Bears in the 2022 football season.

