Iota High hosts Friday Night Live Week 8

Iota Bulldogs vs. Ville Platte Bulldogs
Posted

Friday Night Live heads to Acadia Parish for a Week 8 matchup between the Iota and Ville Platte Bulldogs.

Join KATC, Friday, October 24, at 6 PM for special pre-game coverage from Bulldog Stadium.

Our sports team will have full coverage of all Week 8 games happening in your area at 10 PM.

Friday Night Live has two more weeks of tackles, touchdowns, and victories ahead. Be sure to check KATC.com/sports and KATC.com/fridaynightlive for all your high school sports highlights.

The Lafayette Renaissance Charter Cheerleaders were named KATC's Week 7 Top Squad. Watch them show their spirit in this KATC Top Squad highlight.

