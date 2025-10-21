Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Friday Night Live Top Squad - October 17

Lafayette Renaissance Charter Cheerleaders
FNL Top Squad - LRCA Tigers - October 17, 2025
Score that touchdown! The Lafayette Renaissance Charter Cheerleaders let their team know it was victory or nothing during their Friday Night Live Week 7 game against the Welsh Greyhounds.

The cheer team gave their opponents a little lesson on the blue and white and pumped up the stands on Senior Night. For their efforts, the LRCA cheerleaders have earned the FNL Week 7 Top Squad title.

Friday Night Live's Top Squad is sponsored by Dr. Melanie M. Fowler Orthodontic Studio.

