Friday Night Live Top Squad - October 17

Score that touchdown! The Lafayette Renaissance Charter Cheerleaders let their team know it was victory or nothing during their Friday Night Live Week 7 game against the Welsh Greyhounds.

The cheer team gave their opponents a little lesson on the blue and white and pumped up the stands on Senior Night. For their efforts, the LRCA cheerleaders have earned the FNL Week 7 Top Squad title.

Friday Night Live's Top Squad is sponsored by Dr. Melanie M. Fowler Orthodontic Studio.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel