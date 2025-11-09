Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsHigh School SportsFriday Night Live

Actions

Here are the 2025 LHSAA football playoff brackets

Lafayette Christian, Westminster Christian earn No. 1 seed
Northside Vikings Football 2025.png
KATC
Northside Vikings Football 2025.png
Posted
and last updated

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) has released its 2025 football playoff brackets. First Round games will take place from November 13th-15th.

The matchups listed feature teams from the Acadiana area. For the full brackets, click each division tab.

*All Games are 7 PM Friday, unless noted otherwise

Non-Select Brackets (28 teams; First 4 teams get first round bye)

DIVISION I (Non-Select)

  • 17. Airline at 16. Westgate
  • 25. Prairieville at 8. Southside

DIVISION II (Non-Select)

  • 17. Eunice at 16. DeRidder
  • 24. St. Martinville at 9. Jennings
  • 25. Rayne at 8. Franklinton
  • 20. Carroll at 13. Cecilia
  • 19. Opelousas at 14. Pearl River
  • 26. Abbeville at 7. Franklin Parish
  • 23. Iota at 10. Lutcher
  • 18. South Terrebonne at 15. Northwest

DIVISION III (Non-Select)

  • 24. Patterson at 9. Marksville
  • 28. Bogalusa at 5. Erath
  • 20. Kaplan at 13. Pine
  • 26. Ville Platte at 7. Loreauville
  • 23. North Webster at 10. Church Point

DIVISION IV (Non-Select)

  • 17. Franklin at 16. Homer
  • 24. North Central at 9. Jonesboro-Hodge
  • 21. Lake Arthur at 12. Welsh
  • 4. Jeanerette - BYE
  • 19. Basile at 14. West St. Mary
  • 22. LaSalle at 11. Elton
  • 26. Delcambre at 7. East Feliciana

Select Brackets (24 teams; First 8 teams get first round bye)

DIVISION I (Select)

  • 19. Carencro at 14. Acadiana
  • 23. Lafayette at 10. St. Thomas More
  • 2. Teurlings Catholic - BYE

DIVISION II (Select)

  • 17. Northside at 16. Lord Beaconsfield Landry

DIVISION III (Select)

  • 1. Lafayette Christian - BYE
  • 24. Glen Oaks at 9. Catholic - New Ibera
  • 7. Lafayette Renaissance - BYE

  • 2. Notre Dame - BYE

DIVISION IV (Select)

  • 1. Westminster Christian - BYE
  • 17. Ascension Christian at 16. Opelousas Catholic
  • 24. Lincoln Preparatory School at 9. St. Edmund
  • 20. Westminster Christian - Lafayette at 13. Sacred Heart
  • 22. Vermilion Catholic at 11. Kentwood
  • 6. Ascension Episcopal - BYE
  • 23. Central Catholic at 10. Southern Lab

In total, 44 teams from the Acadiana area reached the playoffs, and seven local schools received first round byes.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.