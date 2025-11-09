Here are the 2025 LHSAA football playoff brackets

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) has released its 2025 football playoff brackets. First Round games will take place from November 13th-15th.

The matchups listed feature teams from the Acadiana area. For the full brackets, click each division tab.

*All Games are 7 PM Friday, unless noted otherwise

Non-Select Brackets (28 teams; First 4 teams get first round bye)

DIVISION I (Non-Select)



17. Airline at 16. Westgate



25. Prairieville at 8. Southside

DIVISION II (Non-Select)



17. Eunice at 16. DeRidder



24. St. Martinville at 9. Jennings



25. Rayne at 8. Franklinton



20. Carroll at 13. Cecilia



19. Opelousas at 14. Pearl River



26. Abbeville at 7. Franklin Parish



23. Iota at 10. Lutcher



18. South Terrebonne at 15. Northwest

DIVISION III (Non-Select)



24. Patterson at 9. Marksville



28. Bogalusa at 5. Erath



20. Kaplan at 13. Pine



26. Ville Platte at 7. Loreauville



23. North Webster at 10. Church Point

DIVISION IV (Non-Select)



17. Franklin at 16. Homer



24. North Central at 9. Jonesboro-Hodge



21. Lake Arthur at 12. Welsh



4. Jeanerette - BYE



19. Basile at 14. West St. Mary



22. LaSalle at 11. Elton



26. Delcambre at 7. East Feliciana

Select Brackets (24 teams; First 8 teams get first round bye)

DIVISION I (Select)



19. Carencro at 14. Acadiana



23. Lafayette at 10. St. Thomas More



2. Teurlings Catholic - BYE

DIVISION II (Select)



17. Northside at 16. Lord Beaconsfield Landry

DIVISION III (Select)



1. Lafayette Christian - BYE



24. Glen Oaks at 9. Catholic - New Ibera



7. Lafayette Renaissance - BYE



2. Notre Dame - BYE

DIVISION IV (Select)



1. Westminster Christian - BYE



17. Ascension Christian at 16. Opelousas Catholic



24. Lincoln Preparatory School at 9. St. Edmund



20. Westminster Christian - Lafayette at 13. Sacred Heart



22. Vermilion Catholic at 11. Kentwood



6. Ascension Episcopal - BYE



23. Central Catholic at 10. Southern Lab



In total, 44 teams from the Acadiana area reached the playoffs, and seven local schools received first round byes.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel