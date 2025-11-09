Here are the 2025 LHSAA football playoff brackets

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) has released its 2025 football playoff brackets. First Round games will take place from November 13th-15th.
The matchups listed feature teams from the Acadiana area. For the full brackets, click each division tab.
*All Games are 7 PM Friday, unless noted otherwise
Non-Select Brackets (28 teams; First 4 teams get first round bye)
- 17. Airline at 16. Westgate
- 25. Prairieville at 8. Southside
- 17. Eunice at 16. DeRidder
- 24. St. Martinville at 9. Jennings
- 25. Rayne at 8. Franklinton
- 20. Carroll at 13. Cecilia
- 19. Opelousas at 14. Pearl River
- 26. Abbeville at 7. Franklin Parish
- 23. Iota at 10. Lutcher
- 18. South Terrebonne at 15. Northwest
- 24. Patterson at 9. Marksville
- 28. Bogalusa at 5. Erath
- 20. Kaplan at 13. Pine
- 26. Ville Platte at 7. Loreauville
- 23. North Webster at 10. Church Point
- 17. Franklin at 16. Homer
- 24. North Central at 9. Jonesboro-Hodge
- 21. Lake Arthur at 12. Welsh
- 4. Jeanerette - BYE
- 19. Basile at 14. West St. Mary
- 22. LaSalle at 11. Elton
- 26. Delcambre at 7. East Feliciana
Select Brackets (24 teams; First 8 teams get first round bye)
- 19. Carencro at 14. Acadiana
- 23. Lafayette at 10. St. Thomas More
- 2. Teurlings Catholic - BYE
- 17. Northside at 16. Lord Beaconsfield Landry
- 1. Lafayette Christian - BYE
- 24. Glen Oaks at 9. Catholic - New Ibera
- 7. Lafayette Renaissance - BYE
2. Notre Dame - BYE
- 1. Westminster Christian - BYE
- 17. Ascension Christian at 16. Opelousas Catholic
- 24. Lincoln Preparatory School at 9. St. Edmund
- 20. Westminster Christian - Lafayette at 13. Sacred Heart
- 22. Vermilion Catholic at 11. Kentwood
- 6. Ascension Episcopal - BYE
- 23. Central Catholic at 10. Southern Lab
In total, 44 teams from the Acadiana area reached the playoffs, and seven local schools received first round byes.
