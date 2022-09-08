GOTW Preview: Ascension Episcopal v. Vermilion Catholic

ABBEVILLE — When it comes to football programs in Acadiana, especially among small schools, Ascension and Vermilion Catholic are two of the best in our area.

The two schools have combined for 81 wins over the last 4 seasons and that's why AES and VC will be our FNF game of the week for week 2.

The blue gators returns 11 starters including star quarterback Cade Dardar from a team that averaged 35 points per game last season.

Meanwhile, the Eagles have 9 starters back on defense and has pitched shutouts in the jamboree and week 1 versus Catholic New Iberia.

These old rivals are excited for the early challenge.

"It's exciting. I know going a few years back it was a district rivalry and we moved up to 2-A so it's been a few years since we've played in varisty play. So, it's exciting to play those guys again", expressed AES head Coach Stephen Hearen.

"They play football hard. They play hard every single snap. They don't take plays off and you can't practice that", says Vermilion Catholic cornerback, C.J. Briggs. "It's just tenacity. You can't practice not taking a play off and that's the thing that sticks out to me."

