Game of the Week Rewind: Teurlings Catholic stays clean on the season with last-minute touchdown

LAFAYETTE — Teurlings Catholic overcame a 17-14 deficit with a last minute touchdown to stay clean on the season.

The Rebels left it all on the field with an ensuing touchdown from Preston Welch to Bradford Cain for the game-winning score, 21-17.

Welch finished the night with 208 yards and 2 touchdowns to lead the Rebels to a 7-0 season record.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel