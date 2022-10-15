Watch Now
Game of the Week Rewind: Teurlings Catholic stays clean on the season with last-minute touchdown

Rebels defeat Lafayette Christian, 21-17, in first district meeting
Posted at 12:15 AM, Oct 15, 2022
LAFAYETTE  — Teurlings Catholic overcame a 17-14 deficit with a last minute touchdown to stay clean on the season.

The Rebels left it all on the field with an ensuing touchdown from Preston Welch to Bradford Cain for the game-winning score, 21-17.

Welch finished the night with 208 yards and 2 touchdowns to lead the Rebels to a 7-0 season record.

