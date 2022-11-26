Game of the Week Rewind: STM cruises past Madison Prep, 56-34

The St. Thomas More Cougars continue on their run to the Dome.

STM sought revenge over Madison Prep Academy after losing to the Chargers in week one of last season. The Cougars got the party started early this year leading at the half, 28-13.

The Cougars put together an offensive clinic where quarterback Sam Altmann led the pack by spreading the love to his many offensive weapons, like running back Charlie Payton and wide receiver Christian McNees.

"They make my job so much easier. To have Christian to throw to and have Charlie on the run to get some pressure off of me... 3rd and 2, 3rd and 5 and pick up the first down, it helps the team so much", says Altmann.

The Cougars clicked on all cylinders where the special teams unit showcased impressive plays and allowed minimal returns past midfield. The defense also held up their end of the bargain, including an interception from defensive back Nicholas Beckwith in the first half.

"They stepped up big tonight and got stops when we needed."

Next week, St. Thomas More will play E.D. White in the Div. II semi-finals.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel