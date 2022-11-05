Game of the Week Rewind: St. Thomas More battles for District 4-4A title against Lafayette Christian, 41-34

LAFAYETTE — St. Thomas More and Lafayette Christian met for not only the first time ever, but in district 4-4A play with a title on the line.

The game started off as a defensive battle where it was a scoreless first quarter before the Cougars put a field goal on the score board, soon followed by rushing touchdown from quarterback Sam Altman,

Cougars' head coach Jim Hightower complimenting Altman's game says he made plays when needed.

"He made some big runs for us which is not his game but he did what he had to do and I'm just really proud of him."

The Cougars' defense looked forward to winning the turnover battle, where they came up with two interceptions, resulting in 10 points.

"Really proud of our defense. They have such an explosive offensive players and just being able to contain them some was a big accomplishment. The turnovers were huge."

