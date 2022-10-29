Game of the Week Rewind: St. Martinville keeps lead in District 5-3A with win over Abbeville

St. Martinville defeated Abbeville, 42-19, to improve to 5-4 on the season.
With the win, the Tigers remain undefeated in District 5-3A and are one win from clinching the league title.
