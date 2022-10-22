Game of the Week Rewind: Southside beats Acadiana for first time in school history

Southside defeated Acadiana for the first time in school history, 22-7, to improve to 7-1 on the season.
With the win, the Sharks take the lead in District 3-5A.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers