Game of the Week Rewind: Southside beats Acadiana for first time in school history

Sharks defeat Acadiana, 22-7, to take lead in District 3-5A
Posted at 11:30 PM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-22 00:30:31-04

Southside defeated Acadiana for the first time in school history, 22-7, to improve to 7-1 on the season.

With the win, the Sharks take the lead in District 3-5A.
