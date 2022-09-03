Game of the Week Rewind: Lafayette Christian's Trev Faulk after 38-21 victory

LAFAYETTE — Lafayette Christian evens the series against Acadiana after a 38-21 victory.

With the Knights moving up to Class 4A this season, Knights' said this win set the tone of their 2022 schedule.

"It's a big time win for us. A big game in the season opener of what's kind of become a rival".

Faulk says that execution early would be key to "run away" with the win, rather than just "pull it off". LCA jumped out to an early 14-0 lead before Acadiana's Keven Williams would score a rushing touchdown and the Rams added a successful extra two points.

Knight's quarterback Ju'Juan Johnson spread the ball around to multiple receivers such as Alex Beard, Alonzo Ryes and Dudley Jackson III but Faulk says it's the offensive line that put Johnson in the best position.

"They did a tremendous job of protecting up front and doing a good job of putting bodies in the run game as well as giving them time to throw the ball downfield to the many weapons that we have."

