Game of the Week Rewind: Erath with a late touchdown to pull off first-round win, 34-30

After a scoreless first quarter, the first round of the playoffs between Erath and Eunice really got going in the second.

Erath struck first taking the 6-0 lead before Eunice would respond. Erath with a response of their own soon after including a 60+ yard return from Christian Pillette adding a spark for the offense.

Although Erath was down, 16-13 at the half, it was still anybody's game.

Quarterback Lynkon Romero with two rushing scores on the night, while also contributing to the ground game for the Bobcats, speaks to the never-ending hard work.

"Those guys are tough and they're physical", says Erath head coach Eric LeBlanc. "Those guys are tough as nails."

LeBlanc says it was an emotional postgame speech following the 34-30 win after a late 4th quarter touchdown.

"It's nice to play at home, but it's even better to play at home and represent the blue and white well. We did that tonight and we ended up with the victory."

#15 Erath will next take on #2 West Feliciana in the second round next Friday.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel