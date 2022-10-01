Game of the Week Rewind: Cecilia edges Notre Dame, 25-24

CROWLEY&amp;nbsp;—&amp;nbsp;

Cecilia didn't have the best first-half performance against Notre Dame, but the second half would be a different story.

The 'Dawgs go into the break trailing by two scores, 14-0, but woke up in the second putting together 25 points with a game-winning field goal in the end.

Cecilia was without their quarterback Diesel Solari who suffered an ACL injury, so wide receiver Germonie Davis was called to step up.

"Germonie is a gamer and he's always been", says Bulldogs head coach Dennis Skains. "He's good at a lot of different position and hasn't done it a lot at quarterback but tonight he did it there."

Linebacker Ridge Collins, who also plays running back, sought the ball whenever (or wherever) throughout the game but running back Corey Broussard carried a good bit of the load on the ground as well.

"He's so low to the ground and can bounce off the tackles. Corey did a great job."

Cecilia advances to 4-1 on the season.

