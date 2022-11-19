Game of the Week Rewind: Carencro survives in battle against Acadiana, 27-17

CARENCRO — Carencro advances to the Division I quarterfinals after defeating Acadiana in a "revenge rival" game, 27-17.

Carencro trailed 10-0 seconds before halftime before Chantz Caesar would connect with Chantz Babineaux in the endzone, but an unsuccessful 2-point conversion to follow as the Golden Bears trailed at the break, 10-6.

A story of two halves, Carencro was able to capitalize on the Rams' mistakes starting the third quarter with an interception, later scoring on the drive. In the final quarter, Joni Martin with a scoop n' score inside of Rams' territory. Courville says his defense stepped up big time.

"Our defense played lights out tonight", says Courville. "Initially in the beginning, they had us on both sides of the line of scrimmage but we were able to make some adjustments and finally settled in."

Next stop for the #8 Golden Bears in a date with #1 Warren Easton in New Orleans.

