Game of the Week Preview: Teurlings Catholic v. Lafayette Christian

LAFAYETTE — "We all know the saying "change is good" and for Lafayette Christian, they're embracing it head on.

The Knights moved up to class 4-A for the first time this season and into the toughest district maybe in the state.

Their next challenge is playing a hot Teurlings Catholic in our FNF Game of the Week.

So far both teams have a clean slate in district play, but the Rebels have a clean slate across the board holding a 6-0 record.

Now for both programs the goal for the week is still to go 1-0 with no distractions, but although Thursday will be a historic moment, the coaches understand the hype of the match-up.

"This one is the next one for us and it's a little different in that it's the first time that we've played Teurlings so I know it's a lot of outside media hype, media speculations and those things", says Knights head coach Trev Faulk.

"It's a compliment to both programs whenever you have a lot of hype about a game", echoes Rebels head coach Dane Charpentier. "It means you're doing something right."

