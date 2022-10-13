Watch Now
SportsHigh School SportsFriday Night Football

Actions

Game of the Week Preview: Teurlings Catholic v. Lafayette Christian

First meeting between the two programs in history
LCA Football.jpg
Posted at 11:17 PM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 00:17:37-04

LAFAYETTE  — "We all know the saying "change is good" and for Lafayette Christian, they're embracing it head on.

The Knights moved up to class 4-A for the first time this season and into the toughest district maybe in the state.

Their next challenge is playing a hot Teurlings Catholic in our FNF Game of the Week.

So far both teams have a clean slate in district play, but the Rebels have a clean slate across the board holding a 6-0 record.

Now for both programs the goal for the week is still to go 1-0 with no distractions, but although Thursday will be a historic moment, the coaches understand the hype of the match-up.

"This one is the next one for us and it's a little different in that it's the first time that we've played Teurlings so I know it's a lot of outside media hype, media speculations and those things", says Knights head coach Trev Faulk.

"It's a compliment to both programs whenever you have a lot of hype about a game", echoes Rebels head coach Dane Charpentier. "It means you're doing something right."

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.