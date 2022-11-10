Game of the Week Preview: Eunice v. Erath

ERATH — The high school football playoffs start this week as the main course of this prep spread.

In our Game of the Week, we have a good one between Eunice and Erath. Some are calling it the EHS Bowl or the Battle of the Bobcats.

But the truth is it's really a showdown of two teams that are peaking at the right time.

After a 2-3 start, Eunice won four of their last five games to clinch division 3-4A. Meanwhile, Erath was in a similar boat but has won four straight games entering the postseason, it should be a physical battle which both teams relish.

"They're a tough physical football team. They got some good athletes on both sides of the ball", says Erath head coach Eric LeBlanc. "I feel like we match up well with them as far as their size goes. They do have some big physical kids."

"Offensively, they do so much. Their quarterback is real good. He throws it well, runs real well, reads it well", says Eunice's Andre Vige. "They've got a good receiver out there. I think their offense is going to be pretty dangerous and it's going to be tough to stop them. But we've got to play assignment football and play hard."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel