Game of the Week Preview: Cecilia v. Notre Dame

CROWLEY — Last season, Cecilia and Notre Dame was one of our Friday night football games of the week.

It was a classic defensive showdown between the Bulldogs and Pioneers with Notre Dame prevailing with a 13-3 victory.

So why not run it back as Cecilia and Notre Dame is once again our FNF Game of the Week.

Both teams are once again contenders in their respective divisions but I'm not sure this version will be a defensive slugfest. The Bulldogs are currently 3-1 while averaging over 40 points per game and meanwhile the Pios are also 3-1 with all of their wins coming against 5-a and 4-a opponents.

"I mean its a big game for us. They don't lose a lot of ball games over there. We have to match that intensity. We have to be just as, if not more, disciplined than they are, says Bulldogs' head coach Dennis Skains.

"This bunch has been coached up very well", says Pios head coach Lewis Cook. "We went over there last year and I expect pretty much the same thing."

