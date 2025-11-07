Friday Night Live wraps season at Beau Chene

Friday Night Live is wrapping up its 10-week season in Arnaudville.

Join the KATC, Friday, November 7, at 6 PM for special pre-game coverage from Walter Davis Stadium as the Beau Chene Gators take on the Opelousas Tigers.

Our sports team will have full coverage of all Week 10 games happening in your area at 10 PM.

For a recap of all tackles, touchdowns, and victories from this season of Friday Night Live, be sure to check KATC.com/sports and KATC.com/fridaynightlive.

The St. Martinville High Cheerleaders were named KATC's Week 9 Top Squad. Watch them show their Tiger spirit in this KATC Top Squad highlight.

