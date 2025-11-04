Friday Night Live Top Squad - October 31

"Hey, Tigers. Let's Go, Fight, Win."

The St. Martinville High Cheerleaders rallied their team with cheers and chants to a stunning victory during their Friday Night Live game against the Abbeville Wildcats.

For their high energy and Tiger spirit, we've awarded the St. Martinville High cheer team the Week 9 FNL Top Squad title.

Friday Night Live's Top Squad is sponsored by Dr. Melanie M. Fowler Orthodontic Studio.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel