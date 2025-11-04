Friday Night Live Top Squad - October 31

"Hey, Tigers. Let's Go, Fight, Win."
The St. Martinville High Cheerleaders rallied their team with cheers and chants to a stunning victory during their Friday Night Live game against the Abbeville Wildcats.
For their high energy and Tiger spirit, we've awarded the St. Martinville High cheer team the Week 9 FNL Top Squad title.
Friday Night Live's Top Squad is sponsored by Dr. Melanie M. Fowler Orthodontic Studio.
