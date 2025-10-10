Friday Night Live heads to Church Point for Week 6

Friday Night Live is heading to Acadia Parish for Week 6.

Tonight, the FNL team heads to Church Point for the Bears’ Homecoming game against the Pine Prairie Panthers. Join KATC, Friday, October 10, at 6 PM for special pre-game coverage from Battling Bear Stadium.

Our sports team will have full coverage of all Week 6 games happening in your area at 10 PM.Friday Night Live has 4 more weeks of tackles, touchdowns, and victories ahead. Be sure to check KATC.com/sports and KATC.com/fridaynightlive for all your high school sports highlights.

See the top moments from Friday Night Live's Week 5 match up between Loreauville and Kaplan.

The Loreauville High Cheerleaders were named KATC’s Week 5 Top Squad. Watch them show their spirit in last week’s KATC Top Squad highlight.

