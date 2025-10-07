Friday Night Live Top Squad - October 3

It was a tight Friday Night Live game between the Loreauville Tigers and Kaplan Pirates.

Fans were on their feet, cheering for most of the game with the help of the Loreauville High Cheerleaders. Pushing their team from the sidelines, the cheerleaders brought LHS spirit and the fight to beat the Pirates. Their efforts earned them the FNL Top Squad Week 5 title.

Friday Night Live's Top Squad is sponsored by Dr. Melanie M. Fowler Orthodontic Studio.

