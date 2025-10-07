Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsHigh School SportsFriday Night LiveFNL Top Squad

Actions

Friday Night Live Top Squad - October 3

Loreauville High Cheerleaders
FNL Top Squad - Loreauville High Tigers - October 3, 2025
Posted

It was a tight Friday Night Live game between the Loreauville Tigers and Kaplan Pirates.

Fans were on their feet, cheering for most of the game with the help of the Loreauville High Cheerleaders. Pushing their team from the sidelines, the cheerleaders brought LHS spirit and the fight to beat the Pirates. Their efforts earned them the FNL Top Squad Week 5 title.

Friday Night Live's Top Squad is sponsored by Dr. Melanie M. Fowler Orthodontic Studio.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.