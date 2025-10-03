Friday Night Live Brings Week 5 to Loreauville

Tonight, Friday Night Live returns to Iberia Parish for an exhilarating game between the Loreauville Tigers and Kaplan Pirates. Join the KATC Team tonight, Friday, October 3, at 6 PM for special pre-game coverage from Tiger Stadium.

Our sports team will have full coverage of all Week 5 games happening in your area at 10 PM.

Friday Night Live has five more weeks of tackles, touchdowns, and victories ahead. Be sure to check KATC.com/sports and KATC.com/fridaynightlive for all your high school sports highlights.

See the top moments from last week’s FNL matchup between Kaplan and Breaux Bridge.

The Kaplan High Cheerleaders were named KATC’s Week 4 Top Squad. Watch them show their spirit in this KATC Top Squad highlight.

