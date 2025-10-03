Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Friday Night Live Brings Week 5 to Loreauville

Loreauville vs. Kaplan
Posted

Tonight, Friday Night Live returns to Iberia Parish for an exhilarating game between the Loreauville Tigers and Kaplan Pirates. Join the KATC Team tonight, Friday, October 3, at 6 PM for special pre-game coverage from Tiger Stadium.  

Our sports team will have full coverage of all Week 5 games happening in your area at 10 PM.

Friday Night Live has five more weeks of tackles, touchdowns, and victories ahead. Be sure to check KATC.com/sports and KATC.com/fridaynightlive for all your high school sports highlights.

See the top moments from last week’s FNL matchup between Kaplan and Breaux Bridge.

The Kaplan High Cheerleaders were named KATC’s Week 4 Top Squad. Watch them show their spirit in this KATC Top Squad highlight.

