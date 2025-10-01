Friday Night Live Top Squad - September 26

The Kaplan High Pirates sailed to victory during their Friday Night Live game against the Breaux Bridge Tigers.

And cheering them on to that 35-0 sweep were the pirate cheer team and around 120 future pirate cheerleaders. The spirit on the field and in the stands was one to be felt, and that is why the Kaplan High Cheer Team has earned the FNL Top Squad title for Week 4.

Friday Night Live's Top Squad is sponsored by Dr. Melanie M. Fowler Orthodontic Studio.

