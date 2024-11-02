FNL24 Week 9: Highlights and Scores

If you missed our Week 9 Friday Night Live show, we've got you covered.
You can find all the highlights, scores, and more from your favorite football team here.
- Acadiana 59, Sam Houston 7
- Ascension Episcopal 45, Westminster Christian (LAF) 0
- Cecilia 44, Livonia 0
- Central Catholic 28, Jeanerette 8
- Church Point 34, Holy Savior Menard 7
- Covenant Christian Academy 49, Centerville 16
- Delcambre 40, Houma Christian 21
- Donaldsonville 40, Berwick 0
- Erath 17, Kaplan 14
- Evangel Christian Academy 56, Lafayette Christian Academy 42
- Iota 29, Mamou 0
- Jennings 56, St. Louis 3
- Kinder 50, Port Barre 6
- Lafayette 42, New Iberia 34
- Lake Charles College Prep 47, Comeaux 9
- Leesville 42, Eunice 15
- Loreauville 34, Franklin 14
- Lutcher 48, Morgan City 0
- Notre Dame 48, Lafayette Renaissance 34
- Catholic - New Iberia 51, West St. Mary 0
- North Vermilion 24, Rayne 20
- Opelousas Catholic 48, Academy of Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau 6
- Pointe Coupee Catholic 31, Sacred Heart 12
- Southside 44, Carencro 21
- St. Edmund Catholic 61, Bolton 0
- St. Martinville 21, Abbeville 8
- St. Thomas More 48, Teurlings Catholic 34
- Vermilion Catholic 56, Gueydan 0
- Welsh 31, Lake Arthur 10
- Westgate 42, Northside 28
