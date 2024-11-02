Watch Now
FNL24 Week 9: Highlights and Scores

Acadiana highlights, scores, and more from Week 9
If you missed our Week 9 Friday Night Live show, we've got you covered.

You can find all the highlights, scores, and more from your favorite football team here.

  • Acadiana 59, Sam Houston 7
  • Ascension Episcopal 45, Westminster Christian (LAF) 0
  • Cecilia 44, Livonia 0
  • Central Catholic 28, Jeanerette 8
  • Church Point 34, Holy Savior Menard 7
  • Covenant Christian Academy 49, Centerville 16
  • Delcambre 40, Houma Christian 21
  • Donaldsonville 40, Berwick 0
  • Erath 17, Kaplan 14
  • Evangel Christian Academy 56, Lafayette Christian Academy 42
  • Iota 29, Mamou 0
  • Jennings 56, St. Louis 3
  • Kinder 50, Port Barre 6
  • Lafayette 42, New Iberia 34
  • Lake Charles College Prep 47, Comeaux 9
  • Leesville 42, Eunice 15
  • Loreauville 34, Franklin 14
  • Lutcher 48, Morgan City 0
  • Notre Dame 48, Lafayette Renaissance 34
  • Catholic - New Iberia 51, West St. Mary 0
  • North Vermilion 24, Rayne 20
  • Opelousas Catholic 48, Academy of Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau 6
  • Pointe Coupee Catholic 31, Sacred Heart 12
  • Southside 44, Carencro 21
  • St. Edmund Catholic 61, Bolton 0
  • St. Martinville 21, Abbeville 8
  • St. Thomas More 48, Teurlings Catholic 34
  • Vermilion Catholic 56, Gueydan 0
  • Welsh 31, Lake Arthur 10
  • Westgate 42, Northside 28

