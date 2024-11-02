FNL24 Week 9: Highlights and Scores

If you missed our Week 9 Friday Night Live show, we've got you covered.

You can find all the highlights, scores, and more from your favorite football team here.



Acadiana 59, Sam Houston 7



Ascension Episcopal 45, Westminster Christian (LAF) 0



Cecilia 44, Livonia 0



Central Catholic 28, Jeanerette 8



Church Point 34, Holy Savior Menard 7



Covenant Christian Academy 49, Centerville 16



Delcambre 40, Houma Christian 21



Donaldsonville 40, Berwick 0



Erath 17, Kaplan 14



Evangel Christian Academy 56, Lafayette Christian Academy 42



Iota 29, Mamou 0



Jennings 56, St. Louis 3



Kinder 50, Port Barre 6



Lafayette 42, New Iberia 34



Lake Charles College Prep 47, Comeaux 9



Leesville 42, Eunice 15



Loreauville 34, Franklin 14



Lutcher 48, Morgan City 0



Notre Dame 48, Lafayette Renaissance 34



Catholic - New Iberia 51, West St. Mary 0



North Vermilion 24, Rayne 20



Opelousas Catholic 48, Academy of Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau 6



Pointe Coupee Catholic 31, Sacred Heart 12



Southside 44, Carencro 21



St. Edmund Catholic 61, Bolton 0



St. Martinville 21, Abbeville 8



St. Thomas More 48, Teurlings Catholic 34



Vermilion Catholic 56, Gueydan 0



Welsh 31, Lake Arthur 10



Westgate 42, Northside 28

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel