FNL24 Week 8: Highlights and Scores

Acadiana highlights, scores, and more from Week 8
If you missed our Week 8 Friday Night Live show, we've got you covered.

You can find all the highlights, scores, and more from your favorite football team here.

  • Acadiana 43, Southside 10
  • Ascension Episcopal 45, Highland Baptist 0
  • Barbe 38, Lafayette 28
  • Breaux Bridge 56, Beau Chene 13
  • Carencro 26, Sulphur 21
  • Centerville 26, Hanson Memorial 23
  • Church Point 43, Crowley 25
  • Covenant Christian Academy 29, Jeanerette 12
  • Elton 22, Basile 6
  • Franklin 38, Houma Christian 7
  • Iota 42, Ville Platte 6
  • Iowa 48, Eunice 21
  • Lafayette Christian Academy 43, Welsh 7
  • Lafayette Renaissance 26, Lake Arthur 21
  • New Iberia Catholic 42, Loreauville 7
  • Northside 41, Comeaux 20
  • Northwest 39, Mamou 6
  • Opelousas 28, Cecilia 27
  • Patterson 32, Berwick 27
  • Riverside Academy 18, Central Catholic 15
  • Sam Houston 42, New Iberia 7
  • South Lafourche 77, Morgan City 35
  • St. Thomas More 61, Rayne 0
  • Teurlings Catholic 28, East Ascension 14
  • Vermilion Catholic 50, Opelousas Catholic 21

  • Westminster Christian 50, Academy of Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau 0

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

  • St. Martinville vs. Erath, ppd. to Oct 26th.

