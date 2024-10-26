FNL24 Week 8: Highlights and Scores

If you missed our Week 8 Friday Night Live show, we've got you covered.

You can find all the highlights, scores, and more from your favorite football team here.

Acadiana 43, Southside 10



Ascension Episcopal 45, Highland Baptist 0



Barbe 38, Lafayette 28



Breaux Bridge 56, Beau Chene 13



Carencro 26, Sulphur 21



Centerville 26, Hanson Memorial 23



Church Point 43, Crowley 25



Covenant Christian Academy 29, Jeanerette 12



Elton 22, Basile 6



Franklin 38, Houma Christian 7



Iota 42, Ville Platte 6



Iowa 48, Eunice 21



Lafayette Christian Academy 43, Welsh 7



Lafayette Renaissance 26, Lake Arthur 21



New Iberia Catholic 42, Loreauville 7



Northside 41, Comeaux 20



Northwest 39, Mamou 6



Opelousas 28, Cecilia 27



Patterson 32, Berwick 27



Riverside Academy 18, Central Catholic 15



Sam Houston 42, New Iberia 7



South Lafourche 77, Morgan City 35



St. Thomas More 61, Rayne 0



Teurlings Catholic 28, East Ascension 14



Vermilion Catholic 50, Opelousas Catholic 21



Westminster Christian 50, Academy of Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau 0 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS



St. Martinville vs. Erath, ppd. to Oct 26th.

