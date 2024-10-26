FNL24 Week 8: Highlights and Scores

If you missed our Week 8 Friday Night Live show, we've got you covered.
You can find all the highlights, scores, and more from your favorite football team here.
- Acadiana 43, Southside 10
- Ascension Episcopal 45, Highland Baptist 0
- Barbe 38, Lafayette 28
- Breaux Bridge 56, Beau Chene 13
- Carencro 26, Sulphur 21
- Centerville 26, Hanson Memorial 23
- Church Point 43, Crowley 25
- Covenant Christian Academy 29, Jeanerette 12
- Elton 22, Basile 6
- Franklin 38, Houma Christian 7
- Iota 42, Ville Platte 6
- Iowa 48, Eunice 21
- Lafayette Christian Academy 43, Welsh 7
- Lafayette Renaissance 26, Lake Arthur 21
- New Iberia Catholic 42, Loreauville 7
- Northside 41, Comeaux 20
- Northwest 39, Mamou 6
- Opelousas 28, Cecilia 27
- Patterson 32, Berwick 27
- Riverside Academy 18, Central Catholic 15
- Sam Houston 42, New Iberia 7
- South Lafourche 77, Morgan City 35
- St. Thomas More 61, Rayne 0
- Teurlings Catholic 28, East Ascension 14
- Vermilion Catholic 50, Opelousas Catholic 21
Westminster Christian 50, Academy of Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
- St. Martinville vs. Erath, ppd. to Oct 26th.
