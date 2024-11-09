FNL24 Week 10: Highlights and Scores

If you missed our Week 10 Friday Night Live show, we've got you covered.

You can find all the highlights, scores, and more from your favorite football team here.



Breaux Bridge 14, Livonia 12



Church Point 55, Ville Platte 28



Ellender 19, Morgan City 14



Erath 42, Abbeville 28



Eunice 63, Washington-Marion 20



Highland Baptist 42, Gueydan 20



Holy Savior Menard 35, Port Barre 7



Jeanerette 70, Hanson Memorial 0



Jennings 50, Westlake 0



Lafayette 46, Sulphur 15



Loreauville 40, West St. Mary 20



Mamou 36, Pine Prairie 6



Northwest 36, Iota 11



Opelousas Catholic 56, Pointe Coupee Catholic 32



Sacred Heart 42, Academy of Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau 0



St. Thomas More 56, North Vermilion 7



Teurlings Catholic 42, Northside 0



Vermilion Catholic 56, Westminster Christian (LAF) 7



Westgate 53, Comeaux 16



------------------------------------------------------------Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel