FNL24 Week 10: Highlights and Scores

Acadiana highlights, scores, and more from Week 10
KATC
Posted

If you missed our Week 10 Friday Night Live show, we've got you covered.

You can find all the highlights, scores, and more from your favorite football team here.

  • Breaux Bridge 14, Livonia 12
  • Church Point 55, Ville Platte 28
  • Ellender 19, Morgan City 14
  • Erath 42, Abbeville 28
  • Eunice 63, Washington-Marion 20
  • Highland Baptist 42, Gueydan 20
  • Holy Savior Menard 35, Port Barre 7
  • Jeanerette 70, Hanson Memorial 0
  • Jennings 50, Westlake 0
  • Lafayette 46, Sulphur 15
  • Loreauville 40, West St. Mary 20
  • Mamou 36, Pine Prairie 6
  • Northwest 36, Iota 11
  • Opelousas Catholic 56, Pointe Coupee Catholic 32
  • Sacred Heart 42, Academy of Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau 0
  • St. Thomas More 56, North Vermilion 7
  • Teurlings Catholic 42, Northside 0
  • Vermilion Catholic 56, Westminster Christian (LAF) 7
  • Westgate 53, Comeaux 16

