Westminster clinches first district title since 2016, completes 10-0 season

Posted

Westminster Christian capped a historic regular season Thursday night, clinching its first district title since 2016 and completing its first undefeated regular season campaign since 2010. The Crusaders topped St. Edmund 37-22 to finish 10-0 heading into the playoffs.

Scores:

Westgate 42, Comeaux 7
Notre Dame 34, Welsh 20
Westminster-Opelousas 37, St. Edmund 22
Hamilton Christian 39, Basile 13
Catholic - P.C. 45, Opelousas Catholic 14
Holy Savior Menard 19, Port Barre 14
Elton 42, Merryville 0
------------------------------------------------------------
