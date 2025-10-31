Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Actions

Lafayette Christian wins thriller over Evangel in Week 9 Thursday action

Posted

LAFAYETTE — Week 9 of the high school football season kicked off with several dominant performances across Acadiana. Lafayette Christian survived a thriller over Evangel Christian, while Southside and Erath each cruised to convincing wins.

Scores:

Erath 50, Kaplan 8
Basile 35, Oberlin 8
Lafayette Christian 24, Evangel Christian 22
Catholic (PC) 36, Sacred Heart (VP) 24
Catholic (NI) 55, West St. Mary 6
Lutcher 53, Morgan City 8
Southside 70, Carencro 35
Donaldsonville 49, Berwick 6
Jennings 34, St. Louis Catholic 24

------------------------------------------------------------
