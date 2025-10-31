Lafayette Christian wins thriller over Evangel in Week 9 Thursday action

LAFAYETTE — Week 9 of the high school football season kicked off with several dominant performances across Acadiana. Lafayette Christian survived a thriller over Evangel Christian, while Southside and Erath each cruised to convincing wins.

Scores:

Erath 50, Kaplan 8

Basile 35, Oberlin 8

Lafayette Christian 24, Evangel Christian 22

Catholic (PC) 36, Sacred Heart (VP) 24

Catholic (NI) 55, West St. Mary 6

Lutcher 53, Morgan City 8

Southside 70, Carencro 35

Donaldsonville 49, Berwick 6

Jennings 34, St. Louis Catholic 24

------------------------------------------------------------

