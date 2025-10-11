Friday Night Live Week 6 scores and highlights

LAFAYETTE — Lafayette Christian, Erath, Jeanerette, and Catholic-New Iberia all rolled to big wins in Week 7 of the high school football season. The Knights stayed dominant behind another explosive offensive showing in a 48-7 victory over Lafayette Renaissance, while Erath and Jeanerette each cruised past their opponents to improve to 6-0. Catholic-New Iberia’s defense was unrelenting in a shutout victory over Franklin.
Friday’s Scores
- Loreauville 35, Delcambre 0
- Iota 21, Crowley 8
- DeRidder 13, Eunice 12
- Abbeville 24, Mamou 16
- Comeaux 62, North Vermilion 20
- Livonia 34, Beau Chene 15
- Cecilia 59, Breaux Bridge 0
- Acadiana 49, Barbe 42
- Ascension Episcopal 48, Gueydan 6
- Natchitoches Central 34, Opelousas 33
- Sulphur 44, New Iberia 41
- West St. Mary 30, Houma Christian 0
- Catholic (NI) 49, Franklin 0
- Jeanerette 62, Centerville 12
- Catholic (PC) 40, North Central 6
- Basile 49, Merryville 6
- Vermilion Catholic 63, Highland Baptist 0
- Lake Charles College Prep 43, Jennings 32
- Church Point 67, Pine Prairie 0
- Covenant Christian 67, Berwick 26
- St. Thomas More 42, Northside 0
- Teurlings Catholic 64, Rayne 0
- Westgate 22, St. Martinville 0
- Welsh 12, Loranger 0
- E.D. White 65, Morgan City 6
- Lafayette Christian 48, Lafayette Renaissance 7
- Avoyelles 36, Port Barre 14
- St. Edmund 60, Berchmans Academy 0
- Vinton 50, Westminster Christian-Lafayette 20
- Erath 48, DeQuincy 0
- Elton 2, Oberlin (forfeit)
- Northwest 42, Ville Platte 0
Thursday’s Scores
- Southside 52, Sam Houston 28
- Carencro 63, Lafayette 7
- Notre Dame 35, Lake Arthur 7
- Westminster-Opelousas 24, Opelousas Catholic 22
- Central Catholic 42, Hanson Memorial 18
- Sacred Heart 42, Bolton 6