Friday Night Live Week 6 scores and highlights

LAFAYETTE — Lafayette Christian, Erath, Jeanerette, and Catholic-New Iberia all rolled to big wins in Week 7 of the high school football season. The Knights stayed dominant behind another explosive offensive showing in a 48-7 victory over Lafayette Renaissance, while Erath and Jeanerette each cruised past their opponents to improve to 6-0. Catholic-New Iberia’s defense was unrelenting in a shutout victory over Franklin.

Friday’s Scores

  • Loreauville 35, Delcambre 0
  • Iota 21, Crowley 8
  • DeRidder 13, Eunice 12
  • Abbeville 24, Mamou 16
  • Comeaux 62, North Vermilion 20
  • Livonia 34, Beau Chene 15
  • Cecilia 59, Breaux Bridge 0
  • Acadiana 49, Barbe 42
  • Ascension Episcopal 48, Gueydan 6
  • Natchitoches Central 34, Opelousas 33
  • Sulphur 44, New Iberia 41
  • West St. Mary 30, Houma Christian 0
  • Catholic (NI) 49, Franklin 0
  • Jeanerette 62, Centerville 12
  • Catholic (PC) 40, North Central 6
  • Basile 49, Merryville 6
  • Vermilion Catholic 63, Highland Baptist 0
  • Lake Charles College Prep 43, Jennings 32
  • Church Point 67, Pine Prairie 0
  • Covenant Christian 67, Berwick 26
  • St. Thomas More 42, Northside 0
  • Teurlings Catholic 64, Rayne 0
  • Westgate 22, St. Martinville 0
  • Welsh 12, Loranger 0
  • E.D. White 65, Morgan City 6
  • Lafayette Christian 48, Lafayette Renaissance 7
  • Avoyelles 36, Port Barre 14
  • St. Edmund 60, Berchmans Academy 0
  • Vinton 50, Westminster Christian-Lafayette 20
  • Erath 48, DeQuincy 0
  • Elton 2, Oberlin (forfeit)
  • Northwest 42, Ville Platte 0

Thursday’s Scores

  • Southside 52, Sam Houston 28
  • Carencro 63, Lafayette 7
  • Notre Dame 35, Lake Arthur 7
  • Westminster-Opelousas 24, Opelousas Catholic 22
  • Central Catholic 42, Hanson Memorial 18
  • Sacred Heart 42, Bolton 6
