Friday Night Live Week 6 scores and highlights

LAFAYETTE — Lafayette Christian, Erath, Jeanerette, and Catholic-New Iberia all rolled to big wins in Week 7 of the high school football season. The Knights stayed dominant behind another explosive offensive showing in a 48-7 victory over Lafayette Renaissance, while Erath and Jeanerette each cruised past their opponents to improve to 6-0. Catholic-New Iberia’s defense was unrelenting in a shutout victory over Franklin.

Friday’s Scores



Loreauville 35, Delcambre 0

Iota 21, Crowley 8

DeRidder 13, Eunice 12

Abbeville 24, Mamou 16

Comeaux 62, North Vermilion 20

Livonia 34, Beau Chene 15

Cecilia 59, Breaux Bridge 0

Acadiana 49, Barbe 42

Ascension Episcopal 48, Gueydan 6

Natchitoches Central 34, Opelousas 33

Sulphur 44, New Iberia 41

West St. Mary 30, Houma Christian 0

Catholic (NI) 49, Franklin 0

Jeanerette 62, Centerville 12

Catholic (PC) 40, North Central 6

Basile 49, Merryville 6

Vermilion Catholic 63, Highland Baptist 0

Lake Charles College Prep 43, Jennings 32

Church Point 67, Pine Prairie 0

Covenant Christian 67, Berwick 26

St. Thomas More 42, Northside 0

Teurlings Catholic 64, Rayne 0

Westgate 22, St. Martinville 0

Welsh 12, Loranger 0

E.D. White 65, Morgan City 6

Lafayette Christian 48, Lafayette Renaissance 7

Avoyelles 36, Port Barre 14

St. Edmund 60, Berchmans Academy 0

Vinton 50, Westminster Christian-Lafayette 20

Erath 48, DeQuincy 0

Elton 2, Oberlin (forfeit)

Northwest 42, Ville Platte 0

