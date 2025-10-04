Friday Night Live Week 5 scores and highlights

LAFAYETTE — Acadiana rolled past Sulphur 63-0, and Carencro dominated New Iberia 56-7 to headline Week 5 of the high school football season. Lafayette Christian outlasted Central-Baton Rouge 55-48 in a shootout, while St. Thomas More edged Westgate 22-18 and Teurlings Catholic cruised past Comeaux 55-14.
Friday scores:
North Vermilion 28, Ascension Episcopal 3
Mamou 20, Crowley 18
Delcambre 51, Highland Baptist 0
North Central 34, Berchmans Academy 21
Abbeville 20, LaGrange 14
Central Lafourche 56, Central Catholic 24
Northwest 44, Pine Prairie 0
Lafayette Christian 55, Central (BR) 48
Southside 39, Barbe 28
Lafayette 35, Sam Houston 28
Notre Dame 45, Cecilia 35
Berwick 41, Thrive Academy 0
Catholic (New Iberia) 49, Lake Charles College Prep 42
Erath 43, Westlake 15
Franklin 36, Patterson 34
Westminster Christian–Opelousas 14, Sacred Heart (VP) 7
Riverside Academy 42, Vermilion Catholic 19
Centerville 42, Gueydan 6
Elton 41, Hanson Memorial 14
Westminster Christian–Lafayette 32, East Beauregard 14
Lake Arthur 47, Rosepine 8
Ville Platte 6, Basile 0
Loreauville 21, Kaplan 20
Eunice 32, Welsh 29
Northlake Christian 37, Breaux Bridge 7
Zachary 51, Opelousas 6
Acadiana 63, Sulphur 0
Carencro 56, New Iberia 7
Opelousas Catholic 52, St. Edmund 30
Lafayette Renaissance 50, Beau Chene 10
Thursday scores:
Woodlawn (BR) 26, St. Martinville 20
South Beauregard 48, Port Barre 14
Jennings 37, DeRidder 21
Jeanerette 56, West St. Mary 6