Friday Night Live Week 5 scores and highlights

LAFAYETTE — Acadiana rolled past Sulphur 63-0, and Carencro dominated New Iberia 56-7 to headline Week 5 of the high school football season. Lafayette Christian outlasted Central-Baton Rouge 55-48 in a shootout, while St. Thomas More edged Westgate 22-18 and Teurlings Catholic cruised past Comeaux 55-14.

Friday scores:

North Vermilion 28, Ascension Episcopal 3

Mamou 20, Crowley 18

Delcambre 51, Highland Baptist 0

North Central 34, Berchmans Academy 21

Abbeville 20, LaGrange 14

Central Lafourche 56, Central Catholic 24

Northwest 44, Pine Prairie 0

Lafayette Christian 55, Central (BR) 48

Southside 39, Barbe 28

Lafayette 35, Sam Houston 28

Notre Dame 45, Cecilia 35

Berwick 41, Thrive Academy 0

Catholic (New Iberia) 49, Lake Charles College Prep 42

Erath 43, Westlake 15

Franklin 36, Patterson 34

Westminster Christian–Opelousas 14, Sacred Heart (VP) 7

Riverside Academy 42, Vermilion Catholic 19

Centerville 42, Gueydan 6

Elton 41, Hanson Memorial 14

Westminster Christian–Lafayette 32, East Beauregard 14

Lake Arthur 47, Rosepine 8

Ville Platte 6, Basile 0

Loreauville 21, Kaplan 20

Eunice 32, Welsh 29

Northlake Christian 37, Breaux Bridge 7

Zachary 51, Opelousas 6

Acadiana 63, Sulphur 0

Carencro 56, New Iberia 7

Opelousas Catholic 52, St. Edmund 30

Lafayette Renaissance 50, Beau Chene 10

Thursday scores:

Woodlawn (BR) 26, St. Martinville 20

South Beauregard 48, Port Barre 14

Jennings 37, DeRidder 21

Jeanerette 56, West St. Mary 6

