Friday Night Live Week 4 scores and highlights

High school football across Acadiana and the state delivered several statement wins Friday night. Carencro and Acadiana both rolled to dominant victories, while Kaplan shut out Breaux Bridge and Notre Dame edged Catholic of New Iberia in a thriller. St. Thomas More also held off Neville in one of the night’s marquee matchups.

Friday’s Scores



Northside 18, North Vermilion 7

Ascension Episcopal 28, Rosepine 6

Holy Savior Menard 15, Abbeville 6

Kaplan 35, Breaux Bridge 0

Central (BR) 39, Cecilia 21

H.L. Bourgeois 47, Patterson 40

Alexandria 59, Opelousas 6

Parkview Baptist 42, St. Martinville 14

Beau Chene 58, Berchmans Academy 14

Vandebilt Catholic 50, Morgan City 20

Erath 24, Vermilion Catholic 14

Ville Platte 13, Crowley 12

Westminster Christian-Opelousas 41, Catholic (PC) 28

Kinder 22, Eunice 20

Basile 55, Highland Baptist 14

St. Thomas More 27, Neville 23

Carencro 63, Barbe 42

Hanson Memorial 26, Berwick 13

Notre Dame 35, Catholic (NI) 34

Comeaux 41, Rayne 38

Archbishop Shaw 31, Lafayette Christian 13

Lafayette Renaissance Charter 40, L.B. Landry 13

St. Edmund 56, North Central 6

Jennings 25, Northwest 7

Marksville 40, Port Barre 7

Lake Arthur 26, Oakdale 0

Teurlings Catholic 28, Westgate 15

Iota 62, Pine Prairie 0

Thursday’s Scores

