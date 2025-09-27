Friday Night Live Week 4 scores and highlights

High school football across Acadiana and the state delivered several statement wins Friday night. Carencro and Acadiana both rolled to dominant victories, while Kaplan shut out Breaux Bridge and Notre Dame edged Catholic of New Iberia in a thriller. St. Thomas More also held off Neville in one of the night’s marquee matchups.
Friday’s Scores
- Northside 18, North Vermilion 7
- Ascension Episcopal 28, Rosepine 6
- Holy Savior Menard 15, Abbeville 6
- Kaplan 35, Breaux Bridge 0
- Central (BR) 39, Cecilia 21
- H.L. Bourgeois 47, Patterson 40
- Alexandria 59, Opelousas 6
- Parkview Baptist 42, St. Martinville 14
- Beau Chene 58, Berchmans Academy 14
- Vandebilt Catholic 50, Morgan City 20
- Erath 24, Vermilion Catholic 14
- Ville Platte 13, Crowley 12
- Westminster Christian-Opelousas 41, Catholic (PC) 28
- Kinder 22, Eunice 20
- Basile 55, Highland Baptist 14
- St. Thomas More 27, Neville 23
- Carencro 63, Barbe 42
- Hanson Memorial 26, Berwick 13
- Notre Dame 35, Catholic (NI) 34
- Comeaux 41, Rayne 38
- Archbishop Shaw 31, Lafayette Christian 13
- Lafayette Renaissance Charter 40, L.B. Landry 13
- St. Edmund 56, North Central 6
- Jennings 25, Northwest 7
- Marksville 40, Port Barre 7
- Lake Arthur 26, Oakdale 0
- Teurlings Catholic 28, Westgate 15
- Iota 62, Pine Prairie 0
Thursday’s Scores
- Ascension Christian 22, Westminster Christian-Lafayette 12
- Southside 45, Lafayette 24
- Welsh 54, South Beauregard 13
- Vinton 20, Delcambre 16
- Jeanerette 20, Loreauville 6
- Acadiana 61, New Iberia 0
- Bunkie 33, Central Catholic 6
- Elton 49, Gueydan 0