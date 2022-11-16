Watch Now
FNF22 | Regional Round Playoff Schedule

Acadiana vs Carencro is our FNF Game of the Week
Posted at 12:22 AM, Nov 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-16 01:33:59-05

The matchups listed feature teams from the Acadiana area. For the full brackets, click each division tab.

*All Games are 7 PM Friday, unless noted otherwise

Regional Round - November 17th-18th

Non-Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Non-Select)
13 Northshore at 4 Southside
10 Westgate at 7 Slidell

DIVISION II (Non-Select)
17 Abbeville at 1 Iowa
9 Leesville at 25 Jennings
12 Iota at 28 Breaux Bridge
13 Cecilia at 4 North Desoto
14 Lakeshore at 3 Opelousas
11 St. Martinville at 6 Lutcher
7 Church Point at 23 North Vermilion
15 Erath at 2 West Feliciana

DIVISION III (Non-Select)
13 Loreauville at 4 St. James
11 Patterson at 6 Winnfield
18 Berwick at 2 Bogalusa

DIVISION IV (Non-Select)
9 Welsh at 8 Oak Grove
13 Oberlin at 4 Basile

Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Select)
9 Acadiana at 8 Carencro

DIVISION II (Select)
16 Helen Cox at 1 St. Thomas More
11 McDonough 35 at 6 Lafayette Christian
15 George Washington Carver at 2 Teurlings Catholic

DIVISION III (Select)
19 Lake Charles College Prep at 3 Notre Dame
15 Ascension Episcopal at 2 St. Charles

DIVISION IV (Select)
16 Cedar Creek at 1 Vermilion Catholic
12 Hanson Memorial at 5. St. Mary's
14 Sacred Heart at 3 Ouachita Christian
15 Opelousas Catholic at 2 Central Catholic

1st Round

Non-Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Non-Select)
Westgate 35, Belle Chasse 14

DIVISION II (Non-Select)
Abbeville 36, Brusly 14
Jennings 28, Plaquemine 25
Breaux Bridge 21, Carroll 17
Iota 28, Northwest 0
Cecilia 35, Franklinton 28
St. Martinville 28, DeRidder 7
Church Point 62, Rayne 43
North Vermilion 35, Franklin Parish 28
Erath 34, Eunice 30

DIVISION III (Non-Select)
Loreauville 50, Vidalia 6
Patterson 44, Port Allen 28
Winnfield 27, Mamou 0
Berwick 38, Jewel Sumner 26

DIVISION IV (Non-Select)
Welsh 44, Varnado 8
Oak Grove 52, Centerville 8
Oakdale 30, Franklin 20
Oberlin 50, Gueydan 26
Arcadia 26, Lake Arthur 0
White Castle 44, Delcambre 21
East Feliciana 48, Elton 0
Delhi 34 at Jeanerette 6

Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Select)
Acadiana 70, Riverdale 0

DIVISION II (Select)
St. Louis Catholic 23, Northside 0

DIVISION III (Select)
Lake Charles College Prep 26, Catholic - New Iberia 7
Ascension Episcopal 43, Patrick Taylor 0

DIVISION IV (Select)
Hanson Memorial 48, Delta Charter 46
Sacred Heart 32, Covenant Christian 8
Opelousas Catholic 54, St. Edmund 20

In total, 43 teams from the Acadiana area reached the playoffs.

