FNF22 | LHSAA Playoff Brackets Announced

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) has released its 2022 football playoff brackets. First Round games will take place from November 10th-12th.

The matchups listed feature teams from the Acadiana area. For the full brackets, click each division tab.

*All Games are 7 PM Friday, unless noted otherwise

Non-Select Brackets (28 teams; First 4 teams get first round bye)

DIVISION I (Non-Select)

4 Southside - BYE

23 Belle Chasse at 10 Westgate

DIVISION II (Non-Select)

17 Abbeville at 16 Brusly

25 Jennings at 8 Plaquemine

28 Breaux Bridge at 5 Carroll

21 Northwest at 12 Iota

20 Franklinton at 13 Cecilia

3 Opelousas - BYE

22 DeRidder at 11 St. Martinville

26 Rayne at 7 Church Point

23 North Vermilion at 10 Franklin Parish

18 Eunice at 15 Erath

DIVISION III (Non-Select)

20 Vidalia at 13 Loreauville

22 Port Allen at 11 Patterson

27 Mamou at 6 Winnfield

18 Berwick at 15 Jewel Sumner

DIVISION IV (Non-Select)

24 Varnado at 9 Welsh

25 Centerville at 8 Oak Grove

21 Franklin at 12 Oakdale

20 Gueydan at 13 Oberlin

4 Basile - BYE

22 Lake Arthur at 11 Arcadia

27 Delcambre at 6 White Castle

23 Elton at 10 East Feliciana

18 Delhi at 15 Jeanerette

28

Select Brackets (24 teams; First 8 teams get first round bye)

DIVISION I (Select)

24 Riverdale at 9 Acadiana

8 Carencro - BYE

DIVISION II (Select)

1 St. Thomas More - BYE

24 Northside at 9 St. Louis Catholic

6 Lafayette Christian - BYE

2 Teurlings Catholic - BYE

DIVISION III (Select)

3 Notre Dame - BYE

19 Lake Charles College Prep at 14 Catholic - New Iberia

19 Patrick Taylor Science/Tech at Ascension Episcopal

DIVISION IV (Select)

1 Vermilion Catholic - BYE

21 Delta Charter at 12 Hanson Memorial

19 Covenant Christian at 14 Sacred Heart

18 St. Edmund at 15 Opelousas Catholic

2 Central Catholic - BYE

In total, 43 teams from the Acadiana area reached the playoffs.

