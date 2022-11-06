FNF22 | LHSAA Playoff Brackets Announced

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) has released its 2022 football playoff brackets. First Round games will take place from November 10th-12th.
The matchups listed feature teams from the Acadiana area. For the full brackets, click each division tab.
*All Games are 7 PM Friday, unless noted otherwise
Non-Select Brackets (28 teams; First 4 teams get first round bye)
DIVISION I (Non-Select)
4 Southside - BYE
23 Belle Chasse at 10 Westgate
DIVISION II (Non-Select)
17 Abbeville at 16 Brusly
25 Jennings at 8 Plaquemine
28 Breaux Bridge at 5 Carroll
21 Northwest at 12 Iota
20 Franklinton at 13 Cecilia
3 Opelousas - BYE
22 DeRidder at 11 St. Martinville
26 Rayne at 7 Church Point
23 North Vermilion at 10 Franklin Parish
18 Eunice at 15 Erath
DIVISION III (Non-Select)
20 Vidalia at 13 Loreauville
22 Port Allen at 11 Patterson
27 Mamou at 6 Winnfield
18 Berwick at 15 Jewel Sumner
DIVISION IV (Non-Select)
24 Varnado at 9 Welsh
25 Centerville at 8 Oak Grove
21 Franklin at 12 Oakdale
20 Gueydan at 13 Oberlin
4 Basile - BYE
22 Lake Arthur at 11 Arcadia
27 Delcambre at 6 White Castle
23 Elton at 10 East Feliciana
18 Delhi at 15 Jeanerette
Select Brackets (24 teams; First 8 teams get first round bye)
DIVISION I (Select)
24 Riverdale at 9 Acadiana
8 Carencro - BYE
DIVISION II (Select)
1 St. Thomas More - BYE
24 Northside at 9 St. Louis Catholic
6 Lafayette Christian - BYE
2 Teurlings Catholic - BYE
DIVISION III (Select)
3 Notre Dame - BYE
19 Lake Charles College Prep at 14 Catholic - New Iberia
19 Patrick Taylor Science/Tech at Ascension Episcopal
DIVISION IV (Select)
1 Vermilion Catholic - BYE
21 Delta Charter at 12 Hanson Memorial
19 Covenant Christian at 14 Sacred Heart
18 St. Edmund at 15 Opelousas Catholic
2 Central Catholic - BYE
In total, 43 teams from the Acadiana area reached the playoffs.
