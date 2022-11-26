FNF22 | 7 Acadiana Area Teams Advance to Semifinals







The matchups listed feature teams from the Acadiana area. For the full brackets, click each division tab.

*All Games are 7 PM Friday, unless noted otherwise

Semifinals - December 1st-2nd

Non-Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Non-Select)

10 Westgate at 3 Destrehan

Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Select)

13 Brother Martin at 8 Carencro

DIVISION II (Select)

4 E.D. White at 1 St. Thomas More

6 Lafayette Christian at 2 Teurlings Catholic

DIVISION III (Select)

3 Notre Dame at 2 St. Charles Catholic

DIVISION IV (Select)

4 St. Martin's Episcopal at 1 Vermilion Catholic

Quarterfinals - November 24th-25th

Non-Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Non-Select)

Zachary 48, Southside 37



Westgate 21, Neville 10



DIVISION II (Non-Select)

North Desoto 42, Breaux Bridge 13



West Feliciana 30, North Vermilion 0



DIVISION III (Non-Select)

Union Parish 38, Patterson 14



Amite 42, Berwick 14



DIVISION IV (Non-Select)

Haynesville 31, Basile 7



Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Select)

Carencro 29, Warren Easton 26



DIVISION II (Select)

St. Thomas More 56, Madison Prep 34



Lafayette Christian 70, De La Salle 49



Teurlings Catholic 27, Archbishop Shaw 21



DIVISION III (Select)

Notre Dame 47, Episcopal 0



DIVISION IV (Select)

Vermilion Catholic 17, Southern Lab 7



Ascension Catholic 28, Opelousas Catholic 12



Regional Round - November 17th-18th

Non-Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Non-Select)

Southside 35, Northshore 14

Westgate 28, Slidell 7

DIVISION II (Non-Select)

Iowa 17, Abbeville 14

Leesville 21, Jennings 7

Breaux Bridge 33, Iota 18

North Desoto 33 Cecilia 14

Lakeshore 35, Opelousas 34

Lutcher 49 St. Martinville 33

North Vermilion 41, Church Point 30

West Feliciana 55 Erath 21

DIVISION III (Non-Select)

St. James 41, Loreauville 14

Patterson 36, Winnfield 12

Berwick 33, Bogalusa 30

DIVISION IV (Non-Select)

Oak Grove 35, Welsh 14

Basile 19, Oberlin 6

Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Select)

Carencro 27, Acadiana 17

DIVISION II (Select)

St. Thomas More 55, Helen Cox 0

Lafayette Christian 44, McDonogh 35 8

Teurlings Catholic 51, George Washington Carver 27

DIVISION III (Select)

Notre Dame 41 Lake Charles College Prep 40

St. Charles 49, Ascension Episcopal 17

DIVISION IV (Select)

Vermilion Catholic 31, Cedar Creek 7

St. Mary's 45, Hanson Memorial 0

Ouachita Christian 49, Sacred Heart 0

Opelousas Catholic 52, Central Catholic 12

1st Round

Non-Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Non-Select)

Westgate 35, Belle Chasse 14

DIVISION II (Non-Select)

Abbeville 36, Brusly 14

Jennings 28, Plaquemine 25

Breaux Bridge 21, Carroll 17

Iota 28, Northwest 0

Cecilia 35, Franklinton 28

St. Martinville 28, DeRidder 7

Church Point 62, Rayne 43

North Vermilion 35, Franklin Parish 28

Erath 34, Eunice 30

DIVISION III (Non-Select)

Loreauville 50, Vidalia 6

Patterson 44, Port Allen 28

Winnfield 27, Mamou 0

Berwick 38, Jewel Sumner 26

DIVISION IV (Non-Select)

Welsh 44, Varnado 8

Oak Grove 52, Centerville 8

Oakdale 30, Franklin 20

Oberlin 50, Gueydan 26

Arcadia 26, Lake Arthur 0

White Castle 44, Delcambre 21

East Feliciana 48, Elton 0

Delhi 34 at Jeanerette 6

Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Select)

Acadiana 70, Riverdale 0

DIVISION II (Select)

St. Louis Catholic 23, Northside 0

DIVISION III (Select)

Lake Charles College Prep 26, Catholic - New Iberia 7

Ascension Episcopal 43, Patrick Taylor 0

DIVISION IV (Select)

Hanson Memorial 48, Delta Charter 46

Sacred Heart 32, Covenant Christian 8

Opelousas Catholic 54, St. Edmund 20

In total, 43 teams from the Acadiana area reached the playoffs.

