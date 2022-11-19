FNF22 | 14 Acadiana Area Teams Advance to Quarterfinals

The matchups listed feature teams from the Acadiana area. For the full brackets, click each division tab.
*All Games are 7 PM Friday, unless noted otherwise
Quarterfinals - November 24th-25th
Non-Select Brackets
DIVISION I (Non-Select)
5 Zachary at 4 Southside
2 Neville at 10 Westgate
DIVISION II (Non-Select)
4 North Desoto at 28 Breaux Bridge
2 West Feliciana at 23 North Vermilion
DIVISION III (Non-Select)
3 Union Parish at 11 Patterson
7 Amite at 18 Berwick
DIVISION IV (Non-Select)
5 Haynesville at 4 Basile
Select Brackets
DIVISION I (Select)
8 Carencro at 1 Warren Easton
DIVISION II (Select)
8 Madison Prep at 1 St. Thomas More
6 Lafayette Christian at 3 De La Salle
7 Archbishop Shaw at 2 Teurlings Catholic
DIVISION III (Select)
6 Episcopal at 3 Notre Dame
DIVISION IV (Select)
1 Vermilion Catholic at 9 Southern Lab
15 Opelousas Catholic at 10 Ascension Catholic
Regional Round - November 17th-18th
Non-Select Brackets
DIVISION I (Non-Select)
Southside 35, Northshore 14
Westgate 28, Slidell 7
DIVISION II (Non-Select)
Iowa 17, Abbeville 14
Leesville 21, Jennings 7
Breaux Bridge 33, Iota 18
North Desoto 33 Cecilia 14
Lakeshore 35, Opelousas 34
Lutcher 49 St. Martinville 33
North Vermilion 41, Church Point 30
West Feliciana 55 Erath 21
DIVISION III (Non-Select)
St. James 41, Loreauville 14
Patterson 36, Winnfield 12
Berwick 33, Bogalusa 30
DIVISION IV (Non-Select)
Oak Grove 35, Welsh 14
Basile 19, Oberlin 6
Select Brackets
DIVISION I (Select)
Carencro 27, Acadiana 17
DIVISION II (Select)
St. Thomas More 55, Helen Cox 0
Lafayette Christian 44, McDonogh 35 8
Teurlings Catholic 51, George Washington Carver 27
DIVISION III (Select)
Notre Dame 41 Lake Charles College Prep 40
St. Charles 49, Ascension Episcopal 17
DIVISION IV (Select)
Vermilion Catholic 31, Cedar Creek 7
St. Mary's 45, Hanson Memorial 0
Ouachita Christian 49, Sacred Heart 0
Opelousas Catholic 52, Central Catholic 12
1st Round
Non-Select Brackets
DIVISION I (Non-Select)
Westgate 35, Belle Chasse 14
DIVISION II (Non-Select)
Abbeville 36, Brusly 14
Jennings 28, Plaquemine 25
Breaux Bridge 21, Carroll 17
Iota 28, Northwest 0
Cecilia 35, Franklinton 28
St. Martinville 28, DeRidder 7
Church Point 62, Rayne 43
North Vermilion 35, Franklin Parish 28
Erath 34, Eunice 30
DIVISION III (Non-Select)
Loreauville 50, Vidalia 6
Patterson 44, Port Allen 28
Winnfield 27, Mamou 0
Berwick 38, Jewel Sumner 26
DIVISION IV (Non-Select)
Welsh 44, Varnado 8
Oak Grove 52, Centerville 8
Oakdale 30, Franklin 20
Oberlin 50, Gueydan 26
Arcadia 26, Lake Arthur 0
White Castle 44, Delcambre 21
East Feliciana 48, Elton 0
Delhi 34 at Jeanerette 6
Select Brackets
DIVISION I (Select)
Acadiana 70, Riverdale 0
DIVISION II (Select)
St. Louis Catholic 23, Northside 0
DIVISION III (Select)
Lake Charles College Prep 26, Catholic - New Iberia 7
Ascension Episcopal 43, Patrick Taylor 0
DIVISION IV (Select)
Hanson Memorial 48, Delta Charter 46
Sacred Heart 32, Covenant Christian 8
Opelousas Catholic 54, St. Edmund 20
In total, 43 teams from the Acadiana area reached the playoffs.
