FNF21 | Week 13 Scores and Highlights

Quarterfinals (November 26th)

*All Games are 7 PM Friday, unless noted otherside

Class 5A

7 Acadiana at 18 Parkway

Class 4A

5 Westgate at 4 Northwood Shreve.

7 Cecilia at 2 Neville

Class 3A

20 West Feliciana at 5 Church Point

6 Lutcher at 3 St. Martinville

7 Union Parish at 2 Abbeville

Class 2A

7 Jonesboro-Hodge at 15 Franklin

Class 1A

1 Logansport at 9 Basile

Semifinals

Division II

5 St. Thomas More at 1 E.D. White

Division III

5 Isadore Newman at 1 Lafayette Christian

3 St. Charles Catholic at 2 Notre Dame

If a team has a COVID-19 outbreak during the postseason, they will be forced to forfeit, and their opponent will automatically advance to the next round.

------------------------------------------------------------

