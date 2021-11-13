Watch
SportsHigh School SportsFriday Night Football

Actions

FNF21 | Week 11 Scores and Highlights

1st Round of Playoffs
items.[0].videoTitle
Walker Howard STM.jpg
Posted at 12:18 AM, Nov 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-13 01:18:00-05

1st Round (November 11th-13th)
*All Games are 7 PM Friday, unless noted otherside

Class 5A
30 Lafayette at 3 Pontchatoula
26 Dutchtown at 7 Acadiana
17 East Ascension at 16 Southside (7 PM Thursday, at Teurlings)

Class 4A
32 Breaux Bridge at 1 Edna Karr
17 DeRidder at 16 Eunice
28 John F Kennedy at 5 Westgate
20 North Desoto at 13 Rayne
19 Opelousas at 14 South Lafourche
26 Beau Chene at 7 Cecilia
18 Carencro at 15 Belaire

Class 3A
25 Kaplan at 8 Madison Prep
28 Marksville at 5 Church Point
21 Donaldsonville at 12 Patterson
30 McDonough 35 at 3 St. Martinville
19 Iota at 14 Brusly
22 Jennings at 11 Bogalusa
18 Wossman at 15 Erath
31 Richwood at 2 Abbeville

Class 2A
20 Delcambre at 13 Winnfield
19 Welsh at 14 South Plaquemines
18 D'Arbonne Woods at 15 Franklin
31 West St. Mary at 2 Loreauville

Class 1A
24 Magnolia at 9 Basile
23 Centerville at 10 White Castle
18 Gueydan at 15 Northwood - Lena

Division II
12 Evangel at 5 St. Thomas More
10 De La Salle at 7 Teurlings

Division III
1 Lafayette Christian - BYE
2 Notre Dame - BYE
9 Catholic N.I. at 8 Ascension Episcopal

Division IV
9 Ascension Episcopal at 8 Central Catholic
12 St. Edmund at 5 Sacred Heart
14 St. Frederick at 3 Opelousas Catholic
11 Catholic P.C. at 6 Vermilion Catholic
15 Hanson Memorial at 2 Southern Lab

In total, 39 teams from the Acadiana area reached the playoffs. If a team has a COVID-19 outbreak during the postseason, they will be forced to forfeit, and their opponent will automatically advance to the next round.

For the full bracket from all 9 classes and division, click HERE.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.