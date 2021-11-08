FNF21 | LHSAA Playoff Brackets Announced

1st Round (November 11th-13th)

*All Games are 7 PM Friday, unless noted otherside

Class 5A

30 Lafayette at 3 Pontchatoula

26 Dutchtown at 7 Acadiana

17 East Ascension at 16 Southside (7 PM Thursday, at Teurlings)

Class 4A

32 Breaux Bridge at 1 Edna Karr

17 DeRidder at 16 Eunice

28 John F Kennedy at 5 Westgate

20 North Desoto at 13 Rayne

19 Opelousas at 14 South Lafourche

26 Beau Chene at 7 Cecilia

18 Carencro at 15 Belaire

Class 3A

25 Kaplan at 8 Madison Prep

28 Marksville at 5 Church Point

21 Donaldsonville at 12 Patterson

30 McDonough 35 at 3 St. Martinville

19 Iota at 14 Brusly

22 Jennings at 11 Bogalusa

18 Wossman at 15 Erath

31 Richwood at 2 Abbeville

Class 2A

20 Delcambre at 13 Winnfield

19 Welsh at 14 South Plaquemines

18 D'Arbonne Woods at 15 Franklin

31 West St. Mary at 2 Loreauville

Class 1A

24 Magnolia at 9 Basile

23 Centerville at 10 White Castle

18 Gueydan at 15 Northwood - Lena

Division II

12 Evangel at 5 St. Thomas More

10 De La Salle at 7 Teurlings

Division III

1 Lafayette Christian - BYE

2 Notre Dame - BYE

9 Catholic N.I. at 8 Ascension Episcopal

Division IV

9 Ascension Catholic at 8 Central Catholic

12 St. Edmund at 5 Sacred Heart

14 St. Frederick at 3 Opelousas Catholic

11 Catholic P.C. at 6 Vermilion Catholic

15 Hanson Memorial at 2 Southern Lab

In total, 39 teams from the Acadiana area reached the playoffs. If a team has a COVID-19 outbreak during the postseason, they will be forced to forfeit, and their opponent will automatically advance to the next round.

For the full bracket from all 9 classes and division, click HERE.

