FNF21 | LHSAA Playoff Brackets Announced

1st Round (November 11th-13th)
*All Games are 7 PM Friday, unless noted otherside
Class 5A
30 Lafayette at 3 Pontchatoula
26 Dutchtown at 7 Acadiana
17 East Ascension at 16 Southside (7 PM Thursday, at Teurlings)
Class 4A
32 Breaux Bridge at 1 Edna Karr
17 DeRidder at 16 Eunice
28 John F Kennedy at 5 Westgate
20 North Desoto at 13 Rayne
19 Opelousas at 14 South Lafourche
26 Beau Chene at 7 Cecilia
18 Carencro at 15 Belaire
Class 3A
25 Kaplan at 8 Madison Prep
28 Marksville at 5 Church Point
21 Donaldsonville at 12 Patterson
30 McDonough 35 at 3 St. Martinville
19 Iota at 14 Brusly
22 Jennings at 11 Bogalusa
18 Wossman at 15 Erath
31 Richwood at 2 Abbeville
Class 2A
20 Delcambre at 13 Winnfield
19 Welsh at 14 South Plaquemines
18 D'Arbonne Woods at 15 Franklin
31 West St. Mary at 2 Loreauville
Class 1A
24 Magnolia at 9 Basile
23 Centerville at 10 White Castle
18 Gueydan at 15 Northwood - Lena
Division II
12 Evangel at 5 St. Thomas More
10 De La Salle at 7 Teurlings
Division III
1 Lafayette Christian - BYE
2 Notre Dame - BYE
9 Catholic N.I. at 8 Ascension Episcopal
Division IV
9 Ascension Catholic at 8 Central Catholic
12 St. Edmund at 5 Sacred Heart
14 St. Frederick at 3 Opelousas Catholic
11 Catholic P.C. at 6 Vermilion Catholic
15 Hanson Memorial at 2 Southern Lab
In total, 39 teams from the Acadiana area reached the playoffs. If a team has a COVID-19 outbreak during the postseason, they will be forced to forfeit, and their opponent will automatically advance to the next round.
For the full bracket from all 9 classes and division, click HERE.
