FNF21 | LCA drops heartbreaker to St. Charles in Division III Championship

Semifinals (December 3rd)
Class 5A
No. 7 Acadiana 36
No. 3 Ponchatoula 43
Class 4A
No. 5 Westgate 27
No. 1 Edna Karr 20
Class 3A
No. 5 Church Point 0
No. 1 Sterlington 38
No. 7 Union Parish 45
No. 3 St. Martinville 26
Championship (Dec. 4th at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans)
Division III
No. 3 St. Charles Catholic 32
No. 1 Lafayette Christian 27
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers