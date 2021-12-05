FNF21 | LCA drops heartbreaker to St. Charles in Division III Championship

Semifinals (December 3rd)

Class 5A

No. 7 Acadiana 36

No. 3 Ponchatoula 43

Class 4A

No. 5 Westgate 27

No. 1 Edna Karr 20

Class 3A

No. 5 Church Point 0

No. 1 Sterlington 38

No. 7 Union Parish 45

No. 3 St. Martinville 26

Championship (Dec. 4th at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans)

Division III

No. 3 St. Charles Catholic 32

No. 1 Lafayette Christian 27

------------------------------------------------------------

