FNF21 | LCA drops heartbreaker to St. Charles in Division III Championship

Comets prevent Knights from winning five straight titles
Posted at 12:02 AM, Dec 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-05 01:02:48-05

Semifinals (December 3rd)

Class 5A
No. 7 Acadiana 36
No. 3 Ponchatoula 43

Class 4A
No. 5 Westgate 27
No. 1 Edna Karr 20

Class 3A
No. 5 Church Point 0
No. 1 Sterlington 38

No. 7 Union Parish 45
No. 3 St. Martinville 26

Championship (Dec. 4th at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans)

Division III
No. 3 St. Charles Catholic 32
No. 1 Lafayette Christian 27

