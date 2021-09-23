FNF21 | GOTW Preview: St. Martinville at Westgate

For our Friday Night Football Game of the Week, we have a bit of a 2 for 1 for the fans.

Notre Dame at Teurlings will be our feature matchup Friday. But Thursday has it's own blockbuster in Westgate versus St. Martinville.

St. Martinville is 3-0. Westgate is 2-1, with their only loss coming to Lafayette Christian.

Both teams pack a load of talent and experience to back those records. St. Martinville came into the season with 18 starters returning, while Westgate has 20. A bunch of players on each side that will eventually play on Saturdays too.

This all Tigers matchup will also showcase two squads with title aspirations in Class 4A and 3A respectively.

"We all take this as one team," St. Martinville wide receiver Harvey Broussard said. "We all got the goals that we want to go play somewhere big. We keeping it as one team, we've been holding on as one team.."

"We been believing since we got to Westgate that we can go to state," Westgate quarterback/wide receiver Jordan Doucet said. "We believe that this year is our year, that we're going to go all the way. We have a big senior class and we have the talent to go to state."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel