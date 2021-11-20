Watch
FNF21 | 11 Acadiana Area Teams Advance to 3rd Round of Playoffs

Posted at 9:00 AM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 10:00:48-05

Quarterfinals (November 26th)
*All Games are 7 PM Friday, unless noted otherside

Class 5A
7 Acadiana at 18 Parkway

Class 4A
5 Westgate at 4 Northwood Shreve.
7 Cecilia at 2 Neville

Class 3A
20 West Feliciana at 5 Church Point
6 Lutcher at 3 St. Martinville
7 Union Parish at 2 Abbeville

Class 2A
7 Jonesboro-Hodge at 15 Franklin

Class 1A
1 Logansport at 9 Basile

Semifinals

Division II
5 St. Thomas More at 1 E.D. White

Division III
5 Isadore Newman at 1 Lafayette Christian
3 St. Charles Catholic at 2 Notre Dame

If a team has a COVID-19 outbreak during the postseason, they will be forced to forfeit, and their opponent will automatically advance to the next round.

For the full bracket from all 9 classes and division, click HERE.

