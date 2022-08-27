FNF Week 0: Jamborees Special

Football, we missed you.
Friday Night Football made it's return for 2022, with Jamborees taking place across the Acadiana Area over the last 2 days.
This week also served as our FNF Jamboree Preview Special, as we get you prepared for the new coaches, best players and biggest contenders in Acadiana entering the 2022 season.
