Watch Now
SportsHigh School SportsFriday Night Football

Actions

FNF Week 0: 2023 Jamboree Special

LCA Jamboree 23.jpg
Posted at 11:28 PM, Aug 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-26 00:28:04-04

Football, we missed you.

Friday Night Football made its return for 2023, with Jamborees taking place across the Acadiana Area over the last 2 days.

This week also served as our FNF Jamboree Preview Special, as we get you prepared for the new coaches, best players, and biggest contenders in Acadiana entering the 2023 season.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.