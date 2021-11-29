Watch
FNF Play of the Year | Southside's Jaydun Colbert Kickoff Return

FNF Play of the Year
FNF Play of the Year: Southside's Jaydun Colbert Kickoff Return
Posted at 10:15 PM, Nov 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-28 23:51:00-05

Our FNF Play of the Year is Southside's Jaydun Colbert. Colbert returned a 95-yard kickoff for a touchdown, one of five in the 2021 season, in the Sharks Week 9 win over Comeaux.

Congrats to Colbert and Southside for winning our Play of the Year.
