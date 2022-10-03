FNF Play of the Week | Westgate's Jabari Antoine Pick Six



Our FNF Play of the Week for Week 5 is Westgate DB Jabari Antoine's pick-six in the Tigers' 77-0 win over Magnolia.

Congrats to Antoine for winning our Play of the Week for week 5.

