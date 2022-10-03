Watch Now
SportsHigh School SportsFriday Night Football

Actions

FNF Play of the Week | Westgate's Jabari Antoine Pick Six

Week 5
Jabari Antoine.jpg
KATC
Jabari Antoine.jpg
Posted at 11:13 AM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 12:13:12-04


Our FNF Play of the Week for Week 5 is Westgate DB Jabari Antoine's pick-six in the Tigers' 77-0 win over Magnolia.

Congrats to Antoine for winning our Play of the Week for week 5.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.