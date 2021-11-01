Watch
FNF Play of the Week | Southside's Jaydun Colbert's Kickoff Return

Week 9
FNF Play of the Week: Southside's Jaydun Colbert's Kickoff Return
Posted at 11:01 PM, Oct 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 00:01:13-04

Our FNF Play of the Week for Week 9 is Southside's Jaydun Colbert. Colbert returned a 95-yard kick for a touchdown in the Sharks 34-13 win over Comeaux.

Congrats to Colbert and Southside for winning our Play of the Week.
